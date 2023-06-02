Food campaigner Jack Monroe has criticised the characterisation of the cost-of-living crisis, asserting that the financial strain on households has been a persistent issue for over a decade and did not suddenly arise without warning.

During their appearance on BBC Question Time, Monroe, a well-known chef renowned for budget-friendly recipes, argued that the root of the problem lies in Conservative austerity measures and the prolonged erosion of public services that are essential for a functioning and compassionate society.

The writer, referring to the cost of living crisis, pointed out that these issues have been given a “fancy title” now that they are impacting the chattering classes, the middle classes, and the media classes and that it’s really a ‘Cost of Conservatives crisis’.

You can watch it below:

Jack Monroe, born in 1988, is a British food writer, cookery author, and activist. They gained prominence for their budget-friendly recipes and advocacy for affordable, nutritious meals. Monroe’s career began through their blog, “A Girl Called Jack,” where they documented their experiences living on a tight budget and shared low-cost recipes. Their blog quickly gained a large following and attracted media attention.

Monroe’s cooking style focuses on creating tasty and nutritious meals using simple, inexpensive ingredients. Their recipes often utilize basic pantry staples and aim to provide affordable options for individuals and families facing financial constraints. Through their writing and activism, Monroe highlights the importance of access to healthy food for all, regardless of income.

Beyond their culinary work, Monroe is also a vocal advocate for social and political issues. They have spoken out on topics such as poverty, inequality, food insecurity, and the impact of government policies on vulnerable communities. Monroe is known for their strong criticisms of austerity measures and their effects on public services.

You may also like: Truss joins calls by senior Tories to scrap inheritance tax