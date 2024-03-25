Carol Vorderman has branded new voter ID rules a “dirty Tory trick” during a fiery outburst on LBC.

MPs have been warned that a “failing” electoral registration system risks disenfranchising eight million voters at the next election and presents a threat to the rights of the British electorate.

An inquiry by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee also found issues with the introduction of recent electoral reforms, including the roll-out of mandatory photo identification for voters, which have prevented some people from having their say during local elections.

Chairman Clive Betts said the new requirements had been “tacked onto a Victorian era system” that was “creaking” and letting down voters.

He said it amounted to a “major and fundamental defect in our democratic system” that millions of UK citizens face being shut out at the next general election due to defects in the current voter enrolment process.

Vorderman also raised her own concerns in the clip below.

She said: “There’ve been more members of Conservative parliament who’ve been booted out of parliament for reasons like sexual misconduct than there have been cases of voter fraud.”

