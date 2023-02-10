Dan Wootton says the treatment of Lee Anderson has exposed the “left’s hatred of the working class” in a bizarre outburst.

The GB News presenter penned an op-ed after another testing week for the newly-appointed deputy Conservative chairman.

The Ashfield MP, more commonly known as ’30p Lee’ following comments made in relation to foodbank users, called for the return of corporal punishment in the UK just days after being handed a promotion.

He also had a fiery confrontation with a local radio presenter after she raised an embarrassing doorstepping incident live on air.

Responding to Anderson’s turbulent first week, Dan Wootton said the treatment has exposed the left’s hatred of the working class.

Citing a YouGov poll – headlined ‘Britons don’t tend to support the death penalty… until you name the worst crimes’ – he claimed most people share Anderson’s beliefs on corporal punishment, even though only 52 per cent do at worst.

That means, Wootton says, that the politicians attacking Lee Anderson “are actually attacking many of the people they are meant to represent”.

“It’s intellectual snobbery pure and simple”.

Not sure about that, Dan!

Related: Reaction as Dorries announces she will stand down as MP at next election