Toby Young, the freedom-fighting head of the so-called ‘Free Speech Union’, has announced his latest venture: a dating forum for people sceptical of the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

Young has been typically outspoken against what he views as overly restrictive efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier this year, criticising the drastic measures taken by the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to protect the economy, Young tweeted: “Spending that kind of money to extend the lives of a few hundred thousand mostly elderly people with underlying health problems by one or two years is a mistake.”

Singles against social distancing

Young – who was fired from a job at The Times and served as Director of the New Schools Network – apparently now views it as his duty to connect singles with objections to social distancing.

We’ve introduced a dating forum at https://t.co/rVJHNl5voI, so singles who feel the same way about the virus can meet and not have to worry about differing attitudes to social distancing. https://t.co/haGHFYuzuy — Toby Young (@toadmeister) August 9, 2020

Entitled ‘Love in a Covid Climate’, Young’s dating forum already has entries from people like ‘shagspannerBREXITNOW’ and someone called ‘Sussexfarmer’, who is “seeking an intelligent man”. They may well be looking in the wrong place.

Social media users were quick to react to the announcement…

How to get love sick https://t.co/6sVfA0aOv5 — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) August 9, 2020

Yes it must be the lockdown that’s making dating hard for selfish, reckless conspiracy nuts. https://t.co/9fGtjua3LR — Martha Kelly (@MarthaKelly3) August 9, 2020

Keen to hear from any couples who have met on this hot new dating app, hydroxychloroquindr. pic.twitter.com/e2p1o7V7I2 — Tom Peck (@tompeck) August 9, 2020

