Toby Young, the freedom-fighting head of the so-called ‘Free Speech Union’, has announced his latest venture: a dating forum for people sceptical of the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures.
Young has been typically outspoken against what he views as overly restrictive efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Earlier this year, criticising the drastic measures taken by the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to protect the economy, Young tweeted: “Spending that kind of money to extend the lives of a few hundred thousand mostly elderly people with underlying health problems by one or two years is a mistake.”
Singles against social distancing
Young – who was fired from a job at The Times and served as Director of the New Schools Network – apparently now views it as his duty to connect singles with objections to social distancing.
Entitled ‘Love in a Covid Climate’, Young’s dating forum already has entries from people like ‘shagspannerBREXITNOW’ and someone called ‘Sussexfarmer’, who is “seeking an intelligent man”. They may well be looking in the wrong place.
Social media users were quick to react to the announcement…
Related: EXCLUSIVE: Government may have acted “criminally” over herd immunity, campaigners claim
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.