A ‘free cash giveaway’ from online shopping platform Temu has sent the internet into a frenzy.

The app is known for its ‘too good to be true’ style schemes, but the latest one has people really hoping that it might come true.

The scheme claims to allow users to get ‘free cash’ by just getting a friend to sign up using your link.

First of all the site says you have to sign up and create your own account on the Temu app, and then send out your invitation codes.

Once your pal signs up using your code, the scheme says both of you will get £50 in your PayPal.

With this sounding too good to be true, it’s raised a lot of eyebrows and people are not entirely convinced, and a delve into the ‘rules’ of the giveaway have shown that they’re wise to think that way.

Indy100 states that the terms and conditions mean that Temu can “cancel, change, suspend, or modify any aspect of the Program at any time, including, without limitation, the availability of any Rewards or other benefits without notice.”

Additionally, there is a time limit on being able to get the cash, “from the time of a Member’s Program enrolment in the Program” you have 24 hours to get someone to sign up or the scheme becomes invalid.

The Chinese e-commerce company can also refuse to give you the money as cash, but instead offer it as Temu credits.

“Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Reward of equal or greater value, e.g. Temu credits, at any time in its sole discretion, including, without limitation, when a Reward is no longer available,” the T and Cs state.

However, the biggest catch of the whole scheme is that the conditions seemingly give the company access to a whole load of your data for them to use for advertising or promotional purposes.

It reads: “Except to the extent prohibited by applicable law, participation in the Program and/or receipt or use of Rewards constitutes a Member’s consent for Sponsor to use and publish such Member’s photo, name likeness, voice, opinions, statements, biographical information, and/or hometown and state for promotional or advertising purposes in any media worldwide, now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity without further review, notification, payment, or consideration.”

Unsurprisingly, the terms also allow Temu to sell this data on.

“Certain of these disclosures to third parties are known as ‘sharing’ or processing your personal information for targeted ads and but ‘sharing’ may be considered ‘selling’ your personal information under applicable law.”

So, before you sign up, just pause for a minute and consider that if something sounds too good to be true, or at least too good to have no strings attached, then it probably is.

