Britain’s favourite tea could be in short supply after almost 150 Tetley workers began a ballot for strike action in a dispute over pay.

A majority of 88 per cent of GMB Union members at Tata Consumer Products Limited, in Teesside, turned down a pay deal from the company.

The predominately female workforce has suffered years of real terms pay cuts.

GMB will announce the results of the ballot on 3 August.

Laura Maughan, GMB Organiser, said: “Tetley workers have faced years of real terms pay cuts.

“Now, during a cost-of-living crisis, they have overwhelmingly refused to take another.

“GMB members are struggling to support their families, unable to escape from domestic abuse in some cases and are having to resort to food banks.

“All they’re asking for is fair pay for their skilled work.

“Their quality of life has been eroded over time, and it’s in Tata’s power to change this for the workers, their families and for the future of decent paid jobs in Teesside.”

Related: Backlash after restaurant says solo diners will have to pay double to eat alone