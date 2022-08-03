Rishi Sunak’s proposals to strengthen the government’s anti-terrorism programme risk “straying into thought crimes” and are potentially damaging to national security, a former senior police chief has said.

Sunak said: “There is no more important duty for a prime minister than keeping our country and our people safe. Whether redoubling our efforts to tackle Islamist extremism or rooting out those who are vocal in their hatred of our country, I will do whatever it takes to fulfil that duty.

“Britain is a beacon of freedom, tolerance and diversity. We must never let those who seek to undermine and destroy our way of life to succeed.”

Thought crimes

But former counter-terrorism chief Sir Peter Fahy, who was also chief constable of Greater Manchester police, questioned the precise meaning of “vilification” reports The Guardian.

He said: “The widening of Prevent could damage its credibility and reputation. It makes it more about people’s thoughts and opinions

“It is straying into thought crimes and political opinions.”

He added: “Political opposition is not where police should be, it is those who pose a serious threat and risk of violence, not those opposed to political systems.”

Reactions

His lurch to the right has not been missed:

1.

Rishi Sunak to round up people who "speak or write about the UK in an abusively disparaging manner". THAT'S not at all scary. pic.twitter.com/QVERRWwtXr — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 3, 2022

2.

*A Patriotism enforcer sits across the table from me*

"First question, in history, Britain have always been…"

Me: "…Less than ideal"

*The patriotism enforcer presses the re-education buzzer sending electric shocks directly into my brain* https://t.co/ENczW8O5vq — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 3, 2022

3.

Just checked with Rishi and by 'vilify Britain' he means anyone who thinks Brexit isn't perfect, who disagrees with any Tory policy, who owns fewer than 3 Union Jacks or who does not consider photos of Margaret Thatcher to be wanking material. https://t.co/DAzCQcslze — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 3, 2022

4.

If you say the word "gammon" you're going to the Gulag https://t.co/ilxLtxRsZn — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 3, 2022

5.

Your boyfriend getting sent to the Government's deradicalisation Prevent program for tweeting "Michael Gove is a pudding-faced cockwomble" https://t.co/aXmwV6qHKm — Jim Trinca (@TrincaJamie) August 3, 2022

6.

Thrown in jail for photoshopping Rishi Sunak getting progressively shorter until he is Borrower height https://t.co/cZduFh6jux — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 3, 2022

7.

10 years in prison for calling the UK a “bad vibes country”. https://t.co/HFBeEjNBFe — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 3, 2022

8.

Britain is a money-laundering kleptocracy-enabling disgrace and the government is shamefully complicit.



Shall I send Prevent my address? Or does this only apply to ethnic minorities?https://t.co/5oZHDh42El — Oliver Bullough (@OliverBullough) August 3, 2022

9.

being sent to reeducation camps to learn that it's cool to enjoy not being able to get a doctor's appointment, bus, or house in the country, god save the queen https://t.co/tGuE4AATIu — stephen (@stepheniscowboy) August 3, 2022

10.

The problem with this is a lot of the time throughout history Britain has objectively been the villain. E.g. people saying “please stop killing me, Freddy Krueger” did not vilify Freddy Krueger. https://t.co/WPayX4TBtJ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 3, 2022

11.

Liverpool fans being processed outside the deradicalisation centre after booing the national anthem. https://t.co/3ueEFYrgri pic.twitter.com/O7Yo797tBd — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) August 3, 2022

12.

Accidentally bring referred to Prevent for reading a history book and then being forced to watch the 2012 opening ceremony on a Clockwork Orange-style loop. https://t.co/MuPSwzsV6s — Ben BB (@_beebs) August 3, 2022

13.

Me on my fourth trip to the deradicalisation programme for saying Norfolk is a weird shape https://t.co/szKmnLEvAo pic.twitter.com/ugiVfiMqPL — George Duckman (@georgeddudman) August 3, 2022

14.

Bad news for anyone who has ever read a history book https://t.co/W9lCeHe5OZ — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) August 3, 2022

15.

In the future, we all need to be as patriotic as the chancellor who kept the family money squirrelled away offshore and maintained a US green card just in case… https://t.co/Y51UFYqxWp — Kojo Koram (@KojoKoram) August 3, 2022

16.

Any country doing this would deserve all the vilification it gets. https://t.co/V0hYLDydBl — Patrick Harvie 🇪🇺🌈 (@patrickharvie) August 3, 2022

