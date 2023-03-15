Ahead of the Commons address, Bray pumped out Match of the Day music after Gary Lineker criticised the government’s new asylum policy.

Announcements on childcare support, benefits reform and pensions allowances are also expected to form part of the Budget.

The Chancellor has already confirmed that the energy price guarantee, which caps average household bills at £2,500, will be extended at its current level from April to June.

‘Stop Brexit’ campaigner Steve Bray pumped out the theme tune as cameras descended upon parliament for Jeremy Hunt’s address.

Match of the Day music was blasted out on College Green ahead of the Spring Budget today.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .