Match of the Day music was blasted out on College Green ahead of the Spring Budget today.
‘Stop Brexit’ campaigner Steve Bray pumped out the theme tune as cameras descended upon parliament for Jeremy Hunt’s address.
The Chancellor has already confirmed that the energy price guarantee, which caps average household bills at £2,500, will be extended at its current level from April to June.
Announcements on childcare support, benefits reform and pensions allowances are also expected to form part of the Budget.
Ahead of the Commons address, Bray pumped out Match of the Day music after Gary Lineker criticised the government’s new asylum policy.
