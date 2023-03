You can watch it below:

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Flynn probed Sunak about the scandal in advance of the Spring Budget, which may see the Government abandon its practise of giving all households a refund on their energy bills.

It follows news earlier this week that Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had paid to have the local energy infrastructure around his North Yorkshire home updated to handle the demands of his brand-new private pool.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn called out the Prime Minister for upgrading the energy grid surrounding his estate to heat his private pool accusing him of “taking a leisurely dip” while preparing to “leave households drowning in their energy expenses”.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .