Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”.

Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised after making the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, at a royal reception on Tuesday.

Fulani shared a rundown of the conversation, which took place at a major gathering hosted by the Queen Consort to highlight violence against women and girls, on social media, describing it as a “violation” and saying the experience will “never leave me”.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

Headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh has provoked outrage after she tweeted “Lady Susan Hussey is 83.

“Where has forgiveness gone?”

Lady Susan Hussey is 83.



Where has forgiveness gone? — Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) November 30, 2022

There has been a steady stream of reaction to the post, with ‘She’s 83’ trending on Twitter not long after.

“She couldn’t help being racist because she’s 83” is not an argument that flies. If she’s ignorant of her racism she shouldn’t be in the job, if she isn’t, she’s racist. Or are we saying old people aren’t physically able to prevent themselves from being racist? — Amy King (@kingofolous) November 30, 2022

"What's the official age at which you're allowed to be racist?", @LBC's @mrjamesob asks as people rush to defend Lady Hussey’s interrogation of Ngozi Fulani. "She's 83" has been trending since Hussey-gate, the latest royal racism scandal, erupted.pic.twitter.com/VEZhCcIZI5 — Nads White. (@Nadine_Writes) December 1, 2022

Wonder if he's 83 like she's 83? pic.twitter.com/Khaw1wGQDk — Rob MAFC 1934 (@RobMlk) November 30, 2022

Yeah, she's 83. 83 and acted in a racist way towards a campaigner standing up for victims of violence. That's all there is to it. — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) December 1, 2022

She's 83 is no excuse, if you're defending her age then i think you need to go and look deep into a mirror. Lady Hussey is NOT the victim here, the fact she said what she said so casually tells me racism is institutional within her circle of friends. The Empire has gone ffs.. — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) December 1, 2022

