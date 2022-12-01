Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”.
Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised after making the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, at a royal reception on Tuesday.
Fulani shared a rundown of the conversation, which took place at a major gathering hosted by the Queen Consort to highlight violence against women and girls, on social media, describing it as a “violation” and saying the experience will “never leave me”.
Headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh has provoked outrage after she tweeted “Lady Susan Hussey is 83.
“Where has forgiveness gone?”
There has been a steady stream of reaction to the post, with ‘She’s 83’ trending on Twitter not long after.
We’ve picked out the best of the reaction:
