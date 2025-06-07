By Dan Seddon

UK foreign affairs adviser Fiona Hill believes Russia is already at war with Great Britain right under our noses.

Vladimir Putin‘s devastating invasion of Ukraine may have stolen the last three years’ worth of geopolitical headlines, yet Hill, who previously worked under US president Donald Trump as his chief Russian adviser, has now told The Guardian that the UK is in “pretty big trouble” when it comes to our place in the food chain.

She likened it to being stuck between “the rock” of Russia and “the hard place” of the States, with the latter becoming an increasingly unreliable ally.

“Russia has hardened as an adversary in ways that we probably hadn’t fully anticipated,” she said, while suggesting that the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War marked just the beginning of Moscow becoming a “dominant military power in all of Europe”.

In her eyes, Russia has been “menacing the UK in various different ways” over the years, referencing the “poisonings, assassinations, sabotage operations, all kinds of cyber-attacks and influence operations. The sensors that we see that they’re putting down around critical pipelines, efforts to butcher undersea cables.

“Russia is at war with us,” Hill went on to announce.

Fiona Hill in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Russia analyst claimed to have originally made a similar warning back in 2015, when she co-wrote a book about Putin alongside Clifford Gaddy.

“We said Putin had declared war on the west,” she noted, and now subsequent events demonstrate that he “obviously had, and we haven’t been paying attention to it”.

Hill argued that the Ukrainian battle is “part of a proxy war with the United States; that’s how he has persuaded China, North Korea and Iran to join in”.

In other news, ex-CIA boss David Petraeus recently claimed that Putin will attack another NATO country if he successfully topples Ukraine.