The RMT union has secured free travel for 5,800 TfL cleaners across the London network following yeats of campaigning on the issue.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced he will extend free staff travel to all sub-contracted cleaners who work on London’s transport system.

The RMT had already won free travel for around 5,000 sub-contracted cleaners at TfL.

Responding to the announcement by the Mayor, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is another step in the right direction by the Mayor of London and we’re calling on him to extend it to all TfL sub-contracted workers.

“Sadiq Khan’s welcome action stands in stark contrast to the Tories who earlier in the week forced legislation through the House of Commons that would remove these workers’ right to strike. Instead of attacking cleaners, the Tories should be following the Mayor’s lead and ensuring all rail cleaners have free travel.

“However, the Mayor needs to do more too. Labour nationally has committed to oversee the biggest wave of insourcing of public services for a generation when it’s elected. London’s Mayor is already in power, so we’ll be stepping up our campaign for Sadiq to tackle the scourge of outsourcing in TfL, starting by bringing London’s Underground cleaners in-house.”

