Right-wingers up in arms about Nike’s reimaging of the St George’s Cross on England football shirts have been reminded of all the other times the flag has been altered… by right-wingers!
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that Nike “should not mess” with the St George’s Cross, as he waded into a row over the brand’s decision to change the flag’s colour on its new England shirt.
It comes after Nike revealed it had altered the cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a “playful update” to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024.
The US firm said the colours were inspired by the training kit worn by England’s 1966 World Cup winners.
Speaking to reporters in Heanor, Derbyshire, the Prime Minister said: “Obviously I prefer the original, and my general view is that when it comes to our national flags, we shouldn’t mess with them.
“Because they are a source of pride, identity, who we are, and they’re perfect as they are.”
But people have been quick to point out on social media that this isn’t the first time the St George’s Cross has been altered by brands… most of them, usually, on the right-wing of the political spectrum!
Related: Gina Miller calls for ecocide to be criminalised as she warns UK ‘far behind EU’