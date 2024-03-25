Right-wingers up in arms about Nike’s reimaging of the St George’s Cross on England football shirts have been reminded of all the other times the flag has been altered… by right-wingers!

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that Nike “should not mess” with the St George’s Cross, as he waded into a row over the brand’s decision to change the flag’s colour on its new England shirt.

It comes after Nike revealed it had altered the cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a “playful update” to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024.

The US firm said the colours were inspired by the training kit worn by England’s 1966 World Cup winners.

'You've infuriated me today.'



'Because I think people who get angry about flags are idiots, that makes me unpatriotic?'

@Matthew_Wright and caller Sue debate over Nike's changes to St George's Cross on England's new football shirt. pic.twitter.com/Bbmkz2PPvO — LBC (@LBC) March 23, 2024

Speaking to reporters in Heanor, Derbyshire, the Prime Minister said: “Obviously I prefer the original, and my general view is that when it comes to our national flags, we shouldn’t mess with them.

“Because they are a source of pride, identity, who we are, and they’re perfect as they are.”

But people have been quick to point out on social media that this isn’t the first time the St George’s Cross has been altered by brands… most of them, usually, on the right-wing of the political spectrum!

Leave the colours of our national flag alone, says Nigel Farage https://t.co/BKYIoCQBwZ pic.twitter.com/adIJdWGTLy — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 22, 2024

Changing the colours of our flag must stop now!



""When it comes to our national flags, we shouldn't mess with them" pic.twitter.com/ZYjP0RYqq4 — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) March 23, 2024

Hey gammon!



Forget Nike. Look what the woke British army did to your flag.



Green! pic.twitter.com/1rcP96qvnq — Was Once Loved (@WasOnceLoved) March 24, 2024

Why are people so upset about the St George’s flag design on the New England shirt?



Nobody seemed to mind when the Union Jack was repurposed for the 2012 Olympics 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xVdeAqaERy — Dr Ben Lamb (@Lambo88) March 22, 2024

Our national flag is sacrosanct and must never be altered in any way, says the Conservative party. pic.twitter.com/99ex7XD3vk — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 22, 2024

