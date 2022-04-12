A Tory MP was “factually incorrect” to compare Boris Johnson’s attendance at a birthday bash in Downing Street to nurses having a drink at the end of their shift, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said.

And as if by magic a tweet has resurfaced from the PM which sinks the PM.

The Prime Minister has paid a fine in relation to the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday as it was a violation of coronavirus rules.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant had earlier told BBC News: “I don’t think at any time he thought he was breaking the law… he thought just like many teachers and nurses who after a very long shift would go back to the staff room and have a quiet drink.”

It comes as a tweet about criminals from Boris Johnson has resurfaced just as the PM is getting fined for breaking the law. The internet remembers…

Just as news broke, a 2019 tweet from the PM resurfaced in which Johnson said: “I want the criminals to be afraid, not the public” in reference to his desire to “come down hard on crime.”

I want the criminals to be afraid, not the public. https://t.co/THBbwSmbDL — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 11, 2019

Reactions

I think today we all agree with the PM. https://t.co/mzVvGzSMV2 — Graham Smith 🇺🇦 (@GrahamSmith_) April 12, 2022

Criminals should be afraid of losing their jobs too. You are corrupt. Resign! https://t.co/SgD0JIu4tC — SteveTheHero (@SteveTheHero2) April 12, 2022

How’s that working out for you, Big Dog https://t.co/sF2aHklWX3 — Big Ron (@Ronald_1959) April 12, 2022

Awkward 😬 https://t.co/Fxs3hQhuT5 — Andrew Elliott knows what a woman is (@no_coercion) April 12, 2022

The problem is its YOU starving and freezing us to death.

Oh, and it's you who is the Criminal. https://t.co/0WMPIDnnMZ — Lisa (@Lisa_lisa_lise) April 12, 2022

Resign you wet wipe https://t.co/ue3PVa0wEE — Kas (@JDilla19) April 12, 2022

There is literally always a tweet. https://t.co/O2to3tx9AI — Matthew (@TorbsTalks) April 12, 2022

