A Tory MP was “factually incorrect” to compare Boris Johnson’s attendance at a birthday bash in Downing Street to nurses having a drink at the end of their shift, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said.
And as if by magic a tweet has resurfaced from the PM which sinks the PM.
The Prime Minister has paid a fine in relation to the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday as it was a violation of coronavirus rules.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant had earlier told BBC News: “I don’t think at any time he thought he was breaking the law… he thought just like many teachers and nurses who after a very long shift would go back to the staff room and have a quiet drink.”
Boris Johnson has paid a fine for attending his birthday bash in Downing Street and offered a “full apology” for the lockdown-busting event.
The Prime Minister said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules.
It comes as a tweet about criminals from Boris Johnson has resurfaced just as the PM is getting fined for breaking the law. The internet remembers…
Just as news broke, a 2019 tweet from the PM resurfaced in which Johnson said: “I want the criminals to be afraid, not the public” in reference to his desire to “come down hard on crime.”
Reactions
