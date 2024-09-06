The Government is “considering anything” to alleviate prison overcrowding, a minister has said amid reports some inmates could serve their sentences in Estonia.

Ministers are reported to be considering renting cells in Estonian prisons as a way of increasing capacity in the short term as jails continue to face a shortage of places.

According to reports in The Daily Telegraph, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to meet her Estonian counterpart Liisa Pakosta next week to discuss the leasing of cells.

Speaking to broadcasters on Friday, Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle did not deny the reports, but said it was not part of her own ministerial responsibilities. She said: “The last government closed loads of prison places and didn’t replace any of them, so I think that colleagues in the MoJ (Ministry of Justice) will be considering anything that they can to alleviate the problem. “What we cannot have is people who are convicted of perhaps violent or serious crimes not being able to be in jail.”

Prison population in England & Wales. Infographic PA Graphics.