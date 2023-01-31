Piers Morgan has been urged to take a break from his phone to help him get over his “social media diarrhoea.”

Dom Joly, best known as the star of Trigger Happy TV, hit out at the Uncensored host in an interview with the Express where he suggested a year off his phone would do the 57-year-old a lot of good.

Joly, 55, recently stayed off his phone for a weekend to highlight the importance of communication and connectivity and told the newspaper he feels there are some “nasty” people who could also benefit from the break.

He said he would “sentence” Morgan to a period of time without his phone, or online, but added: “I’d make it more than a weekend – I’d like to make it a full year!”

The comic blasted Morgan who has come under fire recently for his comments about Meghan Markle and Madonna, after she announced she was set to embark on a world tour.

Joly suggested Morgan has “a real bee in his bonnet” when it comes to “powerful women”.

“He needs to take a step back and stop being rude about other celebrities, or women in general. He needs to just relax a little bit,” Joly suggested.

“I don’t think anything will ever calm Piers Morgan down, but I just think he’s got quite a few bees in his bonnet and I think he has, almost, social media diarrhoea.”

Joly claimed Morgan was “obsessed” with Meghan and Madge.

“Madonna is the one who he’s been cracking on about the last week – it’s just a bit nasty sometimes.”

Morgan was labelled misogynistic after suggesting the Material Girl is “most grotesque, train wreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment” and should be “put out to pasture”.

Morgan famously lost his Good Morning Britain role after refusing to back down on his accusations that Meghan had not actually suffered from mental health issues.

“I think everyone could do with a weekend without their mobile phones and do something else and switch off, but I think Piers Morgan, in particular, could,” Joly told the Express.

“I don’t know if he could cope with it [though]. I think if he spent too long off the phone, he’d have to stare into the dark abyss of his soul!”

Joly suggested Jeremy Clarkson – whose presenting career has also come a cropper over his remarks about Meghan – could also do with a timeout.

