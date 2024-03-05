Nurses should have their student loans written off in return for NHS work, leading nurses have said.

A new poll shows that the majority of UK adults also back a loan forgiveness scheme for nurses who work in the NHS and wider public services.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that writing off the student debt of nurses would help “attract and retain” more nurses.

A poll for the college, conducted by YouGov, found that three quarters (76%) of 2,100 UK adults backed such a measure.

This includes 73% of Conservative voters, 89% of Labour voters and 79% of Liberal Democrat voters, according to figures shared with the PA news agency.

The removal of the nursing training bursary in 2017 led to a fall in the number of people choosing to study nursing as would-be nurses face tuition fee loans of more than £9,000 each year, the RCN said.

A 10% drop in nursing degree applications in England threatens patient safety, and risks making the NHS workforce plan unattainable.



Our General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen responds to the latest UCAS figures, and demands government action.https://t.co/g2MWtCAHd6 pic.twitter.com/MpDLOeprgD — The RCN (@theRCN) February 15, 2024

The latest Ucas data shows that the number of people applying to undergraduate nursing courses in the UK fell this year.

In England, there were 24,680 nursing applicants to higher education providers in January 2024, down from 27,370 applicants 12 months earlier and 33,410 in 2022.

As a result the RCN called on ministers to introduce a package of measures to support recruitment in the profession.

There are almost 35,000 vacant nursing posts in England alone, the RCN said.

The poll also saw people asked about the Chancellor’s priorities ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

Some 62% said they wanted Jeremy Hunt to prioritise the NHS ahead of tax cuts and other issues.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Professor Pat Cullen said: “There is an undeniable consensus for the Chancellor to act at the Budget on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Budget, the RCN and @million_plus have called on the Chancellor to make an urgent intervention to bolster nurse recruitment.



We are demanding a student loan forgiveness scheme for nurses working in the NHS and public services.



Read our letter 👇. pic.twitter.com/KbhZSeWyQR — The RCN (@theRCN) February 29, 2024

“A loan forgiveness scheme for nurses working in the NHS and public services can stop students being shackled with debt and help attract and retain more nurses – it has huge support among the public too.

“The Chancellor has repeatedly said that he plans to deliver tax cuts in the upcoming Budget, but the public don’t agree with his priorities.

“They want investment in the NHS above all else. That is a message that needs to be heard loud and clear before Wednesday.”

Rachel Hewitt, chief executive of MillionPlus, the Association for Modern Universities, said: “That a fee loan forgiveness scheme for nurses who choose to work and remain in the NHS has such overwhelming backing from the country is unsurprising and vindicates a long-held MillionPlus position.

“The cost to the Treasury pales in comparison to the long-term economic and social benefits brought about through improved staff retention and should be viewed in Westminster in the same way that this polling suggests the people of Britain do: as a vital investment in Britain’s future.

“Nurse educators, nurse leaders and now the public are speaking as one – the Chancellor must heed them.”

Dr Billy Palmer, senior fellow at Nuffield Trust, said the poll shows more support for writing off student debt of healthcare professionals, adding: “The NHS is failing to keep valuable staff in the health service – a student loans forgiveness scheme is an instant and affordable way to increase the number of applications to clinical courses as well as reducing the numbers leaving during training or early in their career.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Nurses play a vital role in the NHS by providing high-quality, compassionate and safe care.

“Nurses can access a training grant of £5,000 per academic year from the NHS through the Learning Support Fund, and qualified nurses received a 5% pay rise last year as well as two additional bonuses worth over £2,000 on average.”

You may also like: Sinead O’Connor’s estate demands Trump stops using her music at rallies