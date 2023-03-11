Located in Solihull, Kato’s Rescue is a nonprofit cat shelter.

For the past three years, Kato’s Rescue has aided cats of diverse origins and rehomed them to a wide range of locations in the UK.

Before leaving the rescue, Kato’s Rescue makes sure all cats and kittens are vaccinated, microchipped, flea treated, snap tested, wormed, and, if old enough, spayed or castrated.

While being operational for just over 3 years, the rescue recently experienced a ringworm outbreak.

Regrettably, wood was exposed and may now be ringworm-contaminated while the cats and kittens were segregated in pens. They cannot possibly take the chance of putting additional cats and kittens in the pens and having them develop ringworm.

However, the rescue is in danger of closing because it has no pens and is unable to afford to construct new ones because two of the pens cannot be utilised once the cats have emerged from them following treatment.

A fundraising campaign has been started to aid with the construction of a new unit that contains 4 pens and the foundation required for the pens to function.

Please support Kato’s Rescue in order to continue helping cats and kittens that are in need of assistance – you can donate and share from THIS link.

For more information about the rescue please check out their Facebook page: Katos Rescue Cat Rescue on Facebook.