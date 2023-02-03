Peers have accused the authorities of “Guinness Book of Records” spending after the cost of repairing the House of Lords’ entrance door increased to £7 million in only one year.

The renovation of the Peers Entrance in Parliament was initially estimated to cost somewhat more than £2 million, but costs have increased due to delays and other surrounding construction projects.

Peers are horrified by the size of the expenditure and think that due to security concerns, it is being carried out without sufficient scrutiny.

The principal entry that peers use to enter the House of Lords to begin their workday is the portico at the Peers’ Entrance.

According to a letter that was recently distributed by a senior House of Lords official, the work to improve security at the door is scheduled to begin in the upcoming weeks.

The concern is that the increased security will force peers to wait outside to enter, posing a security risk in and of itself.

It happens while significant funds are being spent on the Palace of Westminster’s repair and renovation projects, on which construction has just begun.

According to a preliminary analysis conducted in February of last year, if MPs were permitted to stay in the building while the work was being done, it might take 76 years to finish.

Related: Former child refugee Lord Dubs slams Braverman rhetoric