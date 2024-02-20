Michelle Obama has seen her price with bookies to win the 2024 US Presidential Election shorten after a flurry of support in recent days.

With growing concerns of Joe Biden’s capability to repel the growing momentum of Donald Trump, the former First Lady has been backed from 6/1 to 4/1 to be the Democrat candidate for this year’s vote, with Biden going the other way from 4/11 to 2/5.

That shift has also affected Mrs Obama’s odds to win the election in November and become the first-ever female US President, moving from 8/1 to 6/1 in recent days, stifling Trump’s presidential charge (10/11 from 5/6) in the process.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “In what has been perceived as a ploy to smother Donald Trump’s growing momentum in the Republican corner, we’ve seen plenty of support for Michelle Obama to not only contend for US Presidency this year but win the election outright.

“The former First Lady has been backed from 6/1 to 4/1 to oust Joe Biden and stand for the Democrats in November’s vote, with Biden seemingly losing internal support, easing from 4/11 to 2/5 to be nominated by his party.

“Mrs Obama is subsequently a mover in the outright winner market for this year’s election, narrowing from 8/1 to 6/1, with both Trump (10/11 from 5/6) and Biden (12/5 from 9/4) going the other way.”

US Politics odds

Democrat Presidential Nominee odds

Joe Biden 2/5 Michelle Obama 4/1 Gavin Newsom 7/1 Kamala Harris 10/1 BAR 33/1

US Presidential Election 2024 Winner odds

Donald Trump 10/11 Joe Biden 12/5 Michelle Obama 6/1 Gavin Newsom 12/1 BAR 20/1

