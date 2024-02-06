Former Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney has opened up about the moment he was confronted by knife-wielding attackers whilst working as a politician in 2019.

The GB News presenter shared his personal experience of a life-threatening situation whilst canvassing for the Brexit Party in Ashfield in 2019.

He said: “They came down the street at me with knives, and they pulled them out and I just thought, ‘I could die here’.

“And I just stood my ground and looked them down and I just held my arm out and went, ‘Martin Daubney Brexit Party, did you vote to leave the European Union?”

This is quite glorious…



Moral of the story:



If you find yourself confronted by thugs wielding knives, win them over by telling them you voted for Brexit. https://t.co/bauTidOy4m — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 5, 2024

Daubney was discussing attacks on politicians after it was revealed that a 46-year-old man has been arrested after MP Mike Freer received a threatening phone call last week.

The Conservative minister announced at the start of this month that he will stand down at the next general election after a series of death threats and an arson attack on his constituency office.

He said that “by the skin of my teeth I avoided being murdered” by Ali Harbi Ali, who went on to kill Southend West MP Sir David Amess.

The Metropolitan Police said they received a report from Mr Freer’s office on February 1 that he had received “an abusive and threatening phone call” the previous day.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of malicious communication and has been taken to a north London police station for questioning.

Related: Truss warns of ‘left-wing extremists’ as she urges ‘secret Tories’ to galvanise