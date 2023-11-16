An LBC caller struggled to keep his cool after the Supreme Court ruled the government’s Rwanda asylum policy to be unlawful.

Five justices at the UK’s highest court unanimously rejected the Government’s appeal over its policy of removing asylum seekers to the East African nation if they arrive by unauthorised means.

It means flights forcibly removing migrants to Kigali will continue to be grounded after the ruling on the flagship policy that has been stalled by more than a year of legal challenges.

In a summary of the judgment read out by Supreme Court President Lord Reed on Wednesday, the justices found there would be a risk of genuine asylum seekers being returned by Rwanda to the home country from where they fled.

But according to this caller, it constituted little more than court meddling in democratic issues.

Watch the clip in full below:

Deep fried gammon fury 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



pic.twitter.com/4SmTvUp9t7 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 16, 2023

