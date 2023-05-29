James O’Brien has hit out at the right-wing media for “turning racism into an art form” in a powerful LBC monologue.

Addressing listeners on his show, O’Brien hit out at newspapers like the Daily Mail for creating a “toxic tidal wave that washed over this country”, culminating in the referendum vote in 2016.

In 2021, Sathnam Sanghera, a columnist at The Times newspaper and author of a recent book on how imperialism shaped Britain, pointed out on Twitter that the industry “has been in denial about its institutional racism” for some time amid controversy surrounding the Harry and Meghan saga.

Statistics already show that UK newsrooms continue to struggle with diversity, which could be partly to blame for driving the discrimination.

According to O’Brien, people may simply not realise the extent of the problem.

Watch his comments below:

'It created a toxic tidal wave that washed over this country and did immeasurable damage on a daily basis.'@mrjamesob reminds listeners of how 'the right-wing media who have turned racism into an art form' shaped the socio-political push towards Brexit. pic.twitter.com/xAAw8R1NBh — LBC (@LBC) May 26, 2023

Related: Russian authorities race to remove new war film as footage gets shared on social media