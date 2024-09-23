James O’Brien has blasted Conservative politicians who “led the country to the abattoir” and are now piling on Labour for declaring freebies and donations.

The LBC presenter hit out at members of the former government as Labour battles a gifts scandal as the party conference gets underway in Liverpool.

In the first controversy to hit Sir Keir Starmer’s new government, questions have been raised over Lord Alli – the business executive who has donated some £700,000 to the party over the past two decades – being handed a Downing Street pass.

The row, dubbed “passes for glasses”, emerged after it was revealed that Lord Alli had gifted the Sir Keir eyewear and work clothing worth £18,000, clothes for his wife Lady Victoria Starmer, and a £10,000 donation to the PM’s chief of staff Sue Gray’s son Liam Conlon’s campaign to become a Labour MP.

All donations have been properly recorded.

Several members of the Conservative Party have been quick to criticise the new Labour administration over the scandal, a development which has been roundly criticised for its rank hypocrisy on social media.

McVey strikes again.



The former Minister for *Common Sense*. A fact that will never not be embarrassing for the Tory party.



I think she’s trying to be funny.



And seems to have forgotten her own track record in her truly tragic attempt at point-scoring. pic.twitter.com/eNmD6e3aIv — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) September 22, 2024

The Tories should really keep their mouths shut about corruption in government.



I’ll start, that time Rishi Sunak wrote off £4,300,000,000 (£4.3bn) in Covid loan fraud.



We can only speculate about why



The Sunak’s make £1m a month btw. Doing no work, some from gov contracts. pic.twitter.com/kHSdZttidF — Josh Russell, join 👉 @MVTFWD (@JoshFwd) September 22, 2024

We have the most working class government in British political history and they’re being painted as scroungers. The performative outage from Tory client journalists reeks of hypocrisy and classism. If there was evidence of corruption or impropriety – I’d be outraged. There isn’t. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 22, 2024

James O’Brien added his thoughts to the ongoing debate, pointing out that no laws or rules have been broken.

Watch his scathing monologue in full below:

"Have they broken laws? – No."

"Have they broken any rules? – No."

"Have they accepted donations and lied? – No."



Amid the Labour gifts row, @mrjamesob criticises the 'absolute salad of rollocks' served up by a Tory Party who 'led this country to the 'abattoir'. pic.twitter.com/WhuwXkOVP8 — LBC (@LBC) September 23, 2024

