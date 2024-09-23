James O’Brien has blasted Conservative politicians who “led the country to the abattoir” and are now piling on Labour for declaring freebies and donations.
The LBC presenter hit out at members of the former government as Labour battles a gifts scandal as the party conference gets underway in Liverpool.
In the first controversy to hit Sir Keir Starmer’s new government, questions have been raised over Lord Alli – the business executive who has donated some £700,000 to the party over the past two decades – being handed a Downing Street pass.
The row, dubbed “passes for glasses”, emerged after it was revealed that Lord Alli had gifted the Sir Keir eyewear and work clothing worth £18,000, clothes for his wife Lady Victoria Starmer, and a £10,000 donation to the PM’s chief of staff Sue Gray’s son Liam Conlon’s campaign to become a Labour MP.
All donations have been properly recorded.
Several members of the Conservative Party have been quick to criticise the new Labour administration over the scandal, a development which has been roundly criticised for its rank hypocrisy on social media.
James O’Brien added his thoughts to the ongoing debate, pointing out that no laws or rules have been broken.
Watch his scathing monologue in full below:
