Brexit-backing newspaper the Daily Telegraph has bemoaned new border controls, saying grueling waits at passport control have been made worse by the UK’s split from the European Union.

Delays returned to the Port of Dover this Easter as checks by French officials led to thousands of holidaymakers being stuck there for several hours.

The port declared a critical incident as high levels of traffic caused significant tailbacks, with travel expert Simon Calder pinning the blame on one thing.

This is what Brexit has done to British citizens seeking to travel through Dover and Eurostar.



And it’s also why we’re no longer seeing school groups from Europe in Canterbury cathedral.



Brexit just makes travel miserable.pic.twitter.com/gQH8lFZFN7 — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) April 2, 2023

Writing in The Telegraph, Nick Trend observed that Brexit has made the border situation “worse”.

“Processing times for British passport holders arriving at EU airports are highly unpredictable, but it is rare to get through without a wait, and while queues for Eurostar services seem to have eased a little recently, we have all seen news coverage of the problems at Dover on busy weekends.”

The EU’s new automated Entry Exit System (EES) is also set to make things “more onerous and intrusive” than before, requiring third-country nationals (which includes Brits” to have to apply online (and pay) for pre-authorisation to travel.

It will be even more intrusive than having your passport stamped by a “steely-eyed, over-inquisitive official”. But we’ll have no choice.

It’s almost like we asked for it!

