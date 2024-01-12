The Government spent nearly £27,000 of taxpayers’ money on topping up its fine wine cellar – despite the pandemic, new figures show.

A delayed bi-annual report on the Government’s wine cellar for 2020-2022 was published by the Foreign Office on Thursday.

It revealed that in 2020 to 2021, at the height of the Covid crisis, £14,621 was splashed out on 516 bottles of red Bordeaux wines, costing around £28 each.

In 2021 to 2022, a thirst for English and Welsh sparkling wines saw the Government spend £12,356 on topping up its cellar with 636 bottles, including 180 magnums, at an average cost of £19.

It also bought 18 bottles of gin, and four bottles each of whisky and liqueurs.

The report also showed that the Government’s consumption of wine dropped by some 96% in 2020 to 2021, as expected, given the curbs on indoor gatherings and international travel during the pandemic.

It rose the following year, but still remained nearly 61% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The cellar is meant to “provide guests of the Government, from home and overseas, with wines of appropriate quality at reasonable cost”.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said in a written statement: “All events organised by Government Hospitality during this period were done so in strict accordance with Covid-19 restrictions.”

Earlier, Tory MP Sir Charles Walker told the Commons that shoppers should consider buying “two or three bottles” of Australian wine to “show solidarity” with the nation.

MPs heard the country’s industry has been harmed by China’s imposition of tariffs on Australian wine.

