Self-proclaimed free speech platform GB News has been called out for cancelling a historian for suggesting Donald Trump endorsed Q Anon conspiracy theories.
Alan Friedman, author of This Is Not America, appeared on the channel with Laurence Fox who himself has been a vocal critic of so-called ‘cancel culture’.
He pointed out that the former president might be endorsing certain theories associated with far-right group Q Anon, but was quickly shut down by Fox.
The clip has gone viral on the back of John Cleese taking a show on GB News because it is the “free-speech channel”.
Cleese said he would discuss issues surrounding cancel culture and “woke” politics on his show.
