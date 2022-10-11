Self-proclaimed free speech platform GB News has been called out for cancelling a historian for suggesting Donald Trump endorsed Q Anon conspiracy theories.

Alan Friedman, author of This Is Not America, appeared on the channel with Laurence Fox who himself has been a vocal critic of so-called ‘cancel culture’.

He pointed out that the former president might be endorsing certain theories associated with far-right group Q Anon, but was quickly shut down by Fox.

The clip has gone viral on the back of John Cleese taking a show on GB News because it is the “free-speech channel”.

Cleese said he would discuss issues surrounding cancel culture and “woke” politics on his show.

Hadn't seen this from "free speech channel" GB News. Guest points out that Trump is endorsing Q Anon conspiracy theories…. Fox immediately shuts him down and ends interview https://t.co/lDt8AIxqPe — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 11, 2022

