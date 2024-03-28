Travelling England and Scotland fans have been warned about the strength of German beer ahead of Euro 2024.

Official travel guidance published by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has urged supporters to “drink responsibly” as drunk fans run the risk of being barred from stadiums.

It said: “Beer can be stronger than in the UK, so drink responsibly, know your limits and respect local laws. You may not be let into the stadium if you drink too much.”

The average strength of lager and ale in the UK is around 4.4 per cent, according to Drinkaware. But beers in Germany are often 4.7 per cent to 5.4 per cent.

The FCDO report adds that around 500,000 Britons are expected to travel to the tournament, which will be held across 10 German cities from June 14 to July 14.

Scotland will kick-start the tournament as they face Germany in Munich on the opening day.

England will begin their campaign two days later when they face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Related: Scotland has lost £100 million a year in salmon exports to EU