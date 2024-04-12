Political commentator Femi Oluwole delivered a brutal dressing down of the government’s failure to control British borders after reports were released that show yet another deterrent is coming up short.

ITV News dispatches from Dunkirk show small boats are being allowed to illegally cross the English Channel, despite a £500 million investment from the UK government as part of a three-year agreement with the French, which is supposed to help them stop these crossings.

The money is to be used on vehicles and surveillance equipment such as drones, but the scheme is clearly failing to deter crossings.

It comes as the government’s Rwanda plan hits further stumbling blocks with houses earmarked for asylum seekers being sold to locals and airlines refusing to transport people for fear of reputational damage.

Responding to the news on Good Morning Britain, Femi said: “I just find it incredible that the very existence of this Conservative government is based on the idea that we should be controlling our borders, not the EU.

“And now the same government is complaining that the EU is not controlling our borders.

“What this is really about is this government is spending millions and millions of our money and burning it the alter of sticking it to migrants, when ordinary people are struggling to pay their bills.

“Whether it’s spending £500,000,000 on French police which doesn’t work. Whether it’s spending £169,000 per refugee to send to Rwanda, which hasn’t worked. Or whether it’s even Brexit, in terms of controlling immigration which is causing major labour shortages which has made our economy worse during a cost of living crisis.

“Every time this Conservative government says its tackling immigration, it just leaves the British people with another bill to pay”

