Clive Lewis has called for water companies to be nationalised in the wake of shocking figures out from the Environment Agency.

Sewage spills from storm overflows increased 54 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year, new statistics show.

The figures revealing the frequency and duration of spills from storm overflows, which dump untreated sewage into rivers and the sea, usually during heavy rainfall to stop sewers backing up, come amid high levels of public concern and anger over the state of England’s waterways and beaches.

They show that spills were up 54 per cent last year, compared to 2022, partly because England had its sixth wettest year on record, and up 13 per cent on 2020, which had comparable rainfall.

Nationalise them now. pic.twitter.com/MiEwir4AWq — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) March 27, 2024

Labour called for an immediate ban on bonuses for bosses of polluting water companies ahead of the figures being released.

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed accused the Conservatives of being “too weak” to get tough with water company bosses, saying they only launched a consultation on stopping bonuses for executives of firms which allow serious illegal pollution, instead of an immediate ban.

He said: “The evidence is clear. We don’t need the dither and delay of a consultation, we need immediate action.

“That is why Labour will put the water companies under tough special measures.

“We will strengthen regulation so law-breaking water bosses face criminal charges, and give the regulator new powers to block the payment of bonuses until water bosses have cleaned up their filth.”

