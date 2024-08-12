Elon Musk continued his tirade against the UK as he attempted to justify his platform’s role in the recent riots by blabbering on about free speech.

The Government has pledged to “look more broadly at social media” after false information spread on social media about the identity of the alleged Southport knife attacker spurred recent violence, leading some to call for tougher regulation.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been among those calling for reform, saying recent events have shown regulations due to come into force under the Online Safety Act are “not fit for purpose”.

Asked on Friday if he agreed with Mr Khan, Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters: “I do think that we’re going to have to look more broadly at social media after this disorder.”

He added that social media executives should be “mindful of the first priority, which is to ensure that our communities are safe and secure”.

Musk has doubled down on his calls for free speech in the UK over the weekend, leaving a parody account set up in the name of the Number 10 cat, Larry, to explain a few things to him.

We have freedom of speech in the UK; it's written into our law in the 1998 Human Rigts Act. But rights come with responsibilities (I appreciate that's a concept you're not familiar with); there's a requirement not to incite criminality or spread hatred online. We find society… pic.twitter.com/jvf4Yb1NaO — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 9, 2024

Nothing to see here, just the guy who bought Twitter having free speech explained to him by a cat pic.twitter.com/QLYS6UvVBH — Rachel Cunliffe (@RMCunliffe) August 9, 2024

