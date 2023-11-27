Nadine Dorries’s valiant attempt to keep the name of a shady character she calls ‘Dr No’ secret lasted all of six seconds during an LBC interview with Iain Dale.

The former culture secretary has been doing the media rounds to promote her new book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson, which includes details of a behind-the-scenes figure who she alleges brought down the ex-PM, despite her desperate efforts to protect him.

In the book, Dorries gives anonymous characters nicknames, like Miss Moneypenny and Bambi – plus the all-powerful, rich and influential Dr No, without whose permission Rishi Sunak doesn’t make a move. Allegedly.

Dale asked if she would divulge the identity of the person on his LBC show, which she flat-out refused to do.

Then, six seconds later, this happened:

Crying. God I love her pic.twitter.com/jHL6xpSSKM — Alan White (@aljwhite) November 24, 2023

