Individuals included in Dan Wootton’s list of the ‘worst people in the UK’ are wearing it like a badge of honour, with several people questioning how the shamed ex-GB News presenter neglected to include himself.
Wootton announced earlier this month that he had left his former presenting gig to launch his own independent platform ‘Dan Wootton Outspoken’ which will feature a brand new daily news and opinion that will not be regulated by what he calls the “Ofcommunist censors”.
It comes after the media watchdog found comments made on his show by Laurence Fox about a female journalist broke broadcasting rules.
The actor-turned-politician had asked “who would want to shag that?” when speaking about Ava Evans during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on September 26th last year.
Wootton hit out at Ofcom in response to the ruling, saying they are the “epitome of the deep state Liz Truss spoke about”.
He has since used his new platform to name 50 people – most of whom are progressives and liberals – who he believes to be the “worst of the UK”.
But the list appears to have backfired spectacularly after several candidates wore it like a badge of honour.
Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu responded to being named in third place with this video:
While Femi, who is named in the list, used an article in the Independent to say that the list “reads like a rollcall of those who, unlike GB News, have Britain’s best interests at heart.”
Sangita Myska said “dreams really can come true” after being named at number 27, while Matthew Stadlen said it is an “honour to be featured”.
Dan Wootton’s 50 worst people in the UK
50. Rishi Sunak
49. Omid Scobie
48. Liam Norton
47. Dawn Butler
46. Nick Clegg
45. Matthew Stadlen
44. Adjoa Andoh
43. Kate Smurthwaite
42. Nick Robinson
41. Peter Jukes
40. Caitlin Moran
39. Hugh Grant
38. Rory Stewart
37. Michael Walker
36. Mick Lynch
35. Chris Bryant
34. Christopher Whitty
33. Diane Abbott
32. Tom Bradby
31. Femi Oluwole
30. Jeremy Corbyn
29. John Cleese
28. Ed Miliband
27. Sangita Myska
26. David Lammy
25. Devi Sridhar
24. Marina Purkiss
23. John Bercow
22. John Major
21. Angela Rayner
20. Matt Hancock
19. Ed Davey
18. Humza Yousaf
17. Sue Gray
16. Jeremy Hunt
15. Emily Maitlis
14. Roger Hallam
13. Alastair Campbell
12. Caroline Dinenage
11. Adil Ray
10. India Willoughby
9. Sir Keir Starmer
8. Owen Jones
7. Sir Tony Blair
6. Carol Vorderman
5. Nicola Sturgeon
4. Sadiq Khan
3. Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu
2. Gary Lineker
- 1. James O’Brien