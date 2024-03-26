Individuals included in Dan Wootton’s list of the ‘worst people in the UK’ are wearing it like a badge of honour, with several people questioning how the shamed ex-GB News presenter neglected to include himself.

Wootton announced earlier this month that he had left his former presenting gig to launch his own independent platform ‘Dan Wootton Outspoken’ which will feature a brand new daily news and opinion that will not be regulated by what he calls the “Ofcommunist censors”.

It comes after the media watchdog found comments made on his show by Laurence Fox about a female journalist broke broadcasting rules.

The actor-turned-politician had asked “who would want to shag that?” when speaking about Ava Evans during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on September 26th last year.

Wootton hit out at Ofcom in response to the ruling, saying they are the “epitome of the deep state Liz Truss spoke about”.

He has since used his new platform to name 50 people – most of whom are progressives and liberals – who he believes to be the “worst of the UK”.

But the list appears to have backfired spectacularly after several candidates wore it like a badge of honour.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu responded to being named in third place with this video:

🤭I am vexed – sacked GBNews presenter Dan Wootton couldn’t say my name & then lists me as the 3rd worst person in Britain – a deliberate attempt to damage my reputation by @danwootton #MakeSholaGreat pic.twitter.com/9w8BtgtyJ7 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 25, 2024

While Femi, who is named in the list, used an article in the Independent to say that the list “reads like a rollcall of those who, unlike GB News, have Britain’s best interests at heart.”

Thanks @DanWootton!



The country KNOWS your brand of politics has left us poorer & sicker.



So the Dan Wootton hit-list reads like a Scooby Doo villain screaming "I would have gotten away with it, if not for you meddling kids!👺"



My @Independent article:https://t.co/2cYhkhmYPv — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) March 25, 2024

Sangita Myska said “dreams really can come true” after being named at number 27, while Matthew Stadlen said it is an “honour to be featured”.

*KILL NOTICE* on my previous tweet:



Turns out, I am on Dan Wootton ‘s Worst People in the UK List – in at No 27!



You see kids, dreams really can come true..



(Thanks to everyone who let me know ) https://t.co/u1GDxQ9Vk7 pic.twitter.com/kItMYgmwII — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) March 25, 2024

Although Dan Wootton, who blocked me a while ago, has libelled me in his ‘50 worst people in the UK’ list, it’s still an honour to be featured. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 24, 2024

Dan Wootton’s 50 worst people in the UK

50. Rishi Sunak

49. Omid Scobie

48. Liam Norton

47. Dawn Butler

46. Nick Clegg

45. Matthew Stadlen

44. Adjoa Andoh

43. Kate Smurthwaite

42. Nick Robinson

41. Peter Jukes

40. Caitlin Moran

39. Hugh Grant

38. Rory Stewart

37. Michael Walker

36. Mick Lynch

35. Chris Bryant

34. Christopher Whitty

33. Diane Abbott

32. Tom Bradby

31. Femi Oluwole

30. Jeremy Corbyn

29. John Cleese

28. Ed Miliband

27. Sangita Myska

26. David Lammy

25. Devi Sridhar

24. Marina Purkiss

23. John Bercow

22. John Major

21. Angela Rayner

20. Matt Hancock

19. Ed Davey

18. Humza Yousaf

17. Sue Gray

16. Jeremy Hunt

15. Emily Maitlis

14. Roger Hallam

13. Alastair Campbell

12. Caroline Dinenage

11. Adil Ray

10. India Willoughby

9. Sir Keir Starmer

8. Owen Jones

7. Sir Tony Blair

6. Carol Vorderman

5. Nicola Sturgeon

4. Sadiq Khan

3. Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu

2. Gary Lineker