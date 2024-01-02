Carol Vorderman has revealed the eye-watering amount of money wasted within government under the Boris Johnson administration.

According to the National Audit Office (NAO), tens of billions of pounds was lost to fraud since Johnson took office with Rishi Sunak as his chancellor, with little chance of the majority being reclaimed.

Of the £21 billion identified by the NAO to have been lost by the government, more than £7 billion is linked to schemes introduced during the pandemic.

Levels of fraud rose almost fourfold from £5.5 billion two years before the pandemic to £21 billion in the following two years.

The NAO said many public bodies are unaware of the amount of fraud they face, with a host of COVID employment scheme fraudulent claims being chased up by the HMRC.

Discussing the findings on LBC, Vorderman dubbed the sums “significant”.

Watch the clip in full below:

'Now that is significant.' @carolvorders reveals how much money was 'wasted' within government while Boris Johnson was Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/qZReMjdVCz — LBC (@LBC) January 1, 2024

