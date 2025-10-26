British Airways has axed its sponsorship of Louis Theroux’s podcast after an interview with Bob Vylan.

The UK flag-carrier airline has stopped adverts on the famous journalist and presenter’s podcast after an interview with musician Bobby Vylan.

Bobby Vylan, who is one part of the two-man punk-rap duo Bob Vylan (Bobbie Vylan being the other member) was a guest on Louis Theroux’s popular eponymous podcast.

READ NEXT: Never mind the b******s… Zack Polanski has got the right-wing press on toast

Bob Vylan have been a source of controversy since their Glastonbury appearance earlier this year during which Bobby Vylan lead chants of “death to the IDF” in protest of what the UN has called genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza by Israel.

Appearing on ‘The Louis Theroux Podcast’, Bobby Vylan was asked if he regretted leading these chants.

Vylan responded that he did not regret it and said he would “do it again tomorrow”.

As reported by Sky News, a BA spokesperson said: “Our sponsorship of the series has now been paused and the advert has been removed.

“We’re grateful that this was brought to our attention, as the content clearly breaches our sponsorship policy in relation to politically sensitive or controversial subject matters.

“We and our third-party media agency have processes in place to ensure these issues don’t occur, and we’re investigating how this happened.”