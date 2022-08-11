LBC presenter Eddie Mair was unrelenting as he confronted Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith on the government’s actions to address the cost-of-living crisis.

The cap on energy bills could top a breathtaking £5,000 next year, according to the bleakest forecast yet for struggling households.

Experts said that at Wednesday’s energy prices they expect that regulator Ofgem could be forced to set the cap at £5,038 per year for the average household in the three months beginning next April.

It is more than £200 higher than previous forecasts, which were already grim, and heaps extra pressure on households across Britain.

So far, Boris Johnson has remained unmoved on the issue, with leadership hopeful Liz Truss suggesting she will slash taxes in order to free up personal income.

Eddie Mair put it to Sir Iain that announcing government proposals to deal with the cost of living crisis only after a new PM is voted in is “really not good enough”.

“Well I don’t agree with you Eddie, I’m afraid,” Sir Iain replied.

“Yes there is a significant problem facing key people, most in society, but very much those who have difficulty. I set up Universal Credit.”

“That’s not going to help them,” Eddie interrupted.

Sir Iain said: “Eddie, just let me finish.” “No, I’m not going to let you say Universal Credit. It’s not enough,” Eddie shot back.

Watch the tense clip in full below:

'But you're in government, it's your job for god's sake!'



Eddie Mair's heated interview with Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith on the cost-of-living crisis.@eddiemair | @MPIainDS pic.twitter.com/X1d5iyGqgD — LBC (@LBC) August 10, 2022

