Gone are the days of fumbling with a paper map on the cusp of entering a private road, looking for where you can rejoin a trail. Now a subtle hum from a smartwatch can usher the modern hiker to stay on track.

While the core appeal of connecting with nature endures the hiking experience in 2025, is it any better? Or worse? Or just… different?

Tech on the Trail

Navigation has moved beyond paper, and there is no doubt that it has improved in accuracy and accessibility. Although there are some perks to feeling lost (or even getting lost), hiking in the wild cannot be compared to strolling around a European Old Town. The stakes are higher, and satellite phones have saved many lives.

Though, there is a slight loss in the adventure and unknown – modern apps will alert you of what’s around every corner, rather than it being a surprise. On the flip side, wild plants with QR codes can help us identify and learn about our surroundings, just as a picture of a disused building uploaded to Google Lens can teach us what it was used for. In most ways, this can enrich our experience, so long as we know when to take a break from it.

Another way tech has helped is that in 2025, it’s possible to fill in an internet form on Santiago Ways and have them provide a route, accommodation, and even luggage transfer at the click of a button. This makes it wildly more accessible to beginners and casual hikers. There are many pre-made routes to choose from.

The Climate-Conscious Hiker

UK hikers are now experiencing the direct impact of climate change, and the entire industry has become more concerned. This goes beyond Leave No Trace, which has been ingrained into us for years now, but instead entire trails closing due to wildfires, as well as ethical questions about where to stay. Santiago Ways has helped solve this, with the likes of the Baiona trail, including green and sustainable accommodation options, which are focused on low waste.

It has also questioned how much we use and rely on cars, with walking a clear alternative. Though many people have considered having no car an option only for staying in a city hotel, it’s clear now that walking from one city to another over the span of a week is a viable holiday idea.

The Social Dynamics of the Outdoors

The global hiking scene is becoming more diverse, with it attracting more people from all walks of life. There’s increased visibility of different communities enjoying the outdoors, particularly thanks to social media.

Hiking used to be perceived as a solitary experience (even though it’s historically not the case). In 2025, people are beginning to see it as a social endeavour, where you can meet up at base camp or on popular pilgrimage routes and meet other like-minded folk. The same goes for sports in general, with park runs essentially becoming an excuse to have a social lunch afterwards.

Final Word

Hiking in 2025 is vastly different to even a decade ago. It’s not only the technology at our disposal, but how we view the activity. It’s become significantly more popular, in part because it’s now seen to be a more social and inclusive hobby.