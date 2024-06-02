In another completely normal one for Laurence Fox, the right-wing firebrand ended up getting into an altercation with a bus driver this weekend, following a collision between a silver Audi and a double-decker bus.

Laurence Fox at the centre of car-bus collision

The incident was recorded and live-streamed on Fox’s Instagram page. On Saturday, the former actor was a guest speaker at the far-right Tommy Robinson rally in London. .Cleary, this was an eventful day for him…

In the videos uploaded online, the aftermath of the crash shows a damaged vehicle on the side of the road, next to a red bus with a smashed window on the side. Laurence Fox can be heard berating the driver, and telling him that the lane ‘can be used for driving’.

Things take a more confrontational tone, after the bus driver tells Fox to ‘go and sit in the car’. This riled up the 46-year-old even more, who then insisted he would sit ‘wherever the f*** he wanted’. He then told other onlookers to ‘go away’.

Collision sparks furious row between Laurence Fox and bus driver

Two youths also survey the scene, and end up getting into an argument with him. Fox goads the pair continuously, but the situation ultimately defuses itself.

After the incident, the police arrived at the home of Mr. Fox to discuss the collision. The Reclaim Party leader – which is still going, apparently – chose to record the interview and share it to social media. An investigation is ongoing.

Watch the incident here…

As an aside to the chaos, it also transpired that the car Fox and his companion were travelling in had an expired MOT, which was up for renewal in April, according to checks run on the DVLA website. However, it’s not clear who the car’s owner is.