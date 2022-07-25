Do you find yourself stressing over money, worrying about whether you have enough to cover all your bills, and looking for ways to cut back expenses towards the end of the month when funds are low? If so, you could probably do with some help to manage your finances and get them into a healthy state.

If you’re looking to improve and maintain a healthy financial situation, consider the following:

Draw Up and Keep Within Your Budget

The thought of making a budget and then following it may seem daunting, but a budget is just a plan for how you will spend your money every month. When you get your paycheck, it is easy to blow it on entertainment and unnecessary expenses. Still, if you keep within your budget, you will likely avoid spending money unnecessarily.

To begin, you need to know how much money you will get every month. Sources of income may include your salary or wages, social benefits, disability benefits, interest, and dividends on investment. Once your total monthly income has been established, you can allocate it to the various things you need to pay for.

It would help if you tried to be mindful and think of where you would spend your money. Everyone’s expenses are different but common costs include rent or mortgage, car payments, fuel, utilities, food, insurance, school fees, and phone bills. Your budget must also include savings and any debt payments you must make.

After calculating your necessities, you can budget money for non-essentials like entertainment and dining.

Build an Emergency Fund and Savings

An emergency fund can save you if you have any unplanned expenses, like if you need to repair something in your home or have a medical emergency. Ideally, there should be enough money in your emergency fund to cover your costs for three to six months, so if you’re unable to work or lose your job, you won’t need to borrow money. If you have an unplanned expense and find yourself without an emergency fund, you may be forced to look for quick personal loans that may cost a lot of money in the long run.

Separate from your emergency fund should be savings. This can be for big purchases like a car or a house, expensive items like a new TV or vacation, as well as long-term savings for the future and your retirement. The best way to make sure you save is to automate your savings so that an amount is debited from your account and transferred directly into your savings and retirement accounts.

Pay Off Debt

Debt is expensive, and the longer you take to pay it off, the more you will pay in terms of fees and interest. Debt can include student loans, mortgages, personal loans, and car loans. The most efficient way to tackle it is to first pay off the loans with the highest interest rate.

If you find the amount you owe overwhelming, you should consider consolidating your debt. This involves taking out a new, big loan and using that money to pay off all your loans. This way, you will only make monthly payments to one lender instead of multiple lenders, which may be easier to manage.