Esports is growing really fast, and it’s the area that easily turns video games into big competitions between players from all over the world, including the UK players. This field combines three important aspects: fun, technology, and, of course, real money. Let’s get the deep research by Smart Pokies started!

What the Esports Area Means for Bettors in the Gaming World

The gaming industry is seeing rapid growth in the esports sector which means bettors get thrilling new chances to wager on their preferred players and games. More tournaments, improved technology, and a larger audience have made esports betting more widely available and popular than it has ever been. So, what is esports and what aspects do you need to be aware of? Let’s answer all of these questions right now.

5 Main Industry Trends in Esports

Global esports is growing rapidly, and the area is transforming a lot, so there are many changes in how we watch, play, and bet on video games. It’s getting more popular and interesting with new trends and technologies, so today, we want to talk about the top five esports trends that keep influencing the esports gaming sector.

#1 AI Contribution

Some may be surprised but one of the greatest esports news is that AI also has been contributing to the quality of Esports products lately and these days, artificial intelligence plays a huge part in upgrading games in a number of ways. AI tools can help if there is a need to create adaptive gameplay, which makes each game distinct and complex, and come up with ideas/designs for future gaming products. Also, this may be helpful when predicting match results, evaluating player performance, and developing more intelligent game characters.

#2 Skins and Customisable Avatars

Сustomisable skins and avatars are a big deal in the gaming industry, and this applies to both regular games for smartphones like Brawl Stars or Clash of Clans and iGaming betting products like esports. Gamers basically get a chance to customise the appearance and attire of their in-game characters which brings uniqueness and individuality. We are sure that the need for identity and self-expression in games is what’s driving this trend.

#3 VR and AR Technologies

Esports are also improving and bringing new perspectives thanks to VR and AR technologies – let’s just say that virtual reality produces captivating and attractive environments that make users feel as though they are actually inside the game while AR improves gaming by overlapping digital elements in the real world. These technological advancements are increasing the quality of games and the overall excitement that gamblers can get. Other than that, it is also providing extra ways for fans to interact with esports.

#4 Blockchain Technology is a Thing

The use of blockchain technology is revolutionary for esports. It makes in-game purchases and betting more dependable since the money transactions you make are totally safe and transparent, and you can feel that your funds are in good hands. As a result, the Esports area is becoming more valuable and exciting.

#5 Fantasy Leagues

Fantasy leagues and esports betting make up a good team that is gaining popularity with bettors and players quickly. With such existing esports trends, bettors can now construct their own fantasy teams featuring their preferred players or wager on the results of matches. This trend increases fan engagement by basically adding a new dimension, which heightens the joy of watching those games and placing wagers. This is how fans can interact more deeply with their favourite sports or games.

Explore the Best Esports Games of All Time

Let’s go over the best esports games to ever exist that will take your breath away! Sure, every player has different preferences but we are sure at least one of our recommended options will come to your taste and needs!

#1 V-World Cup

Any football fans here with us? If you enjoy watching football matches, then the Esports World Cup is a perfect option for you. Basically, it simulates a real football tournament where you can observe realistic teams and players that are designed in the best quality possible. You can watch exciting and intriguing matches that feel just like the real World Cup competition with real players.

V-World Cup matches come with high-quality graphics, smooth gameplay, and authentic sounds that resemble the ones on the field and from football fans during the game. Of course, not only do you watch virtual matches but you can also place wagers on your favourites, making the whole process even more thrilling and fun. It’s like having the World Cup in your living room, so if you enjoy football, go ahead and check out the V-World Cup games!

#2 Virtual NBA

We also have a nice choice for everyone who loves basketball, and it’s Virtual NBA we are talking about. This game basically recreates NBA games with players, courts, and sounds that real matches have.

You can follow the esports events as if you were watching a live NBA match, and then you will be able to place bets on your favourite player or team. Not only this but you, as a bettor, can also place a wager on how many points a player/team will score, and more.

#3 V-Cricket Inplay

Fans of cricket will love V-Cricket Inplay because this game offers a highly realistic and authentic gameplay simulation of cricket matches that you would watch on TV or in real life at the stadiums. Every single detail can be seen as if it were a real live game, so we are sure that the quality of graphics is unmatched.

The game features smooth animation movements and complex graphics, in a good way, of course. Every bettor can wager on various things regarding the outcome, such as the winner or the number of runs a player scores. Anyone who enjoys cricket and wants to feel the energy of esports betting will find this recommendation useful.

#4 V-Horses

For fans of horse racing, we have V-Horses which provides engaging races and realistic graphics that resemble real competitions. Every race has a different group of competing horses and different tracks where the participants fight for the win.

It will give you the impression that it’s the real horses and people who are at a racetrack. You can bet on your preferred horses and predict who will finish first or second, or third, or else. It’s definitely an exciting and enjoyable way to watch horse racing at any time and place wagers.

#5 V-Table Tennis

V-Table Tennis is a great option if you enjoy this kind of sport. Intense table tennis matches will be awesome for every bettor who wants to take a look at how effectively and well players and the whole atmosphere are simulated. The skills, speed, and vibes of actual table tennis are replicated in the game.

You can wager on the game results, such as who will win or how many points a particular player will score, while you watch them. It’s a fun way to watch table tennis and dive into the world of online betting while also getting a chance to receive esports earnings.

Best Casinos to Play Esports Games for Maximum Fun and Benefits

Take a closer look at the finest esports betting sites that we have prepared for you – every single platform is licensed, features simple navigation, and offers reliable fiat & crypto payment systems for safe money transactions.