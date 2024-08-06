A fundraiser set up to raise money for books for the Liverpool library destroyed by arsonists in the riots has hit £100,000 after initially setting out to raise just £500.

The Spellow Hub Library, which serves one of the most deprived communities in the country, reopened last year after investment from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, but was engulfed in flames on Saturday night during appalling scenes of violent disorder and looting in the area.

News of the arson attack has caused fury and sadness around the country, with people offering to donate books to ensure locals have access to reading materials.

Liverpool's Spellow Lane library torched last night. What could be more 'patriotic' than destroying a centre which serves the local community? pic.twitter.com/QNPRv9UWcC — Carl Hendrick (@C_Hendrick) August 4, 2024

A fundraiser set up to raise £500 to replace literature reads:

“Our city is a sad place at the minute, much like the rest of the country. But it makes me heartbroken to think that children will miss out on an opportunity to read and explore new books and stories in a community space which is meant to be safe for them and their families, especially over the summer holidays.

“I’d like to fundraise for the Spellow Library, to hopefully replenish some of the books which were damaged in last nights mindless riots, and repair the space for those who need and use it the most. Our children should be able to find solace and joy in books and reading, and have a nice place to do it. Let’s try and make that happen again and show the world what community in Liverpool really means.”

It has received over £115,000 at the time of writing, with the donated money count going up by the second.

Donate to the cause here.

