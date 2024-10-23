Police in Germany have raided a takeaway after suspicions were raised about its best-selling ‘number 40’ pizza.

The establishment in Dusseldorf was busted by authorities after it allegedly delivered one of its dishes with a side order of white powder, allowing it to clean its money as it dealt drugs.

The “number 40” on the menu was “one of the best-selling pizzas,” criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke told reporters.

Police say they were first tipped off about the “special order” by food inspectors in March.

Following the tip off, German drug squad officers soon sussed out the unique selling point of secret menu item number 40, Mr Graf confirmed.

The police conducted a raid of a nearby premises shortly after, with the apartment belonging to the pizzeria’s manager.

It’s claimed that upon the force’s arrival, the 36-year-old from Croatian allegedly threw a large bag of drugs, believed to be cocaine, straight out of the window and “right into the arms of the police officers,” Düsseldorf police said.

As part of the raid, German authorities are said to have seized 1.6kg of cocaine, 40g of cannabis and €268,000 (£223,480) in cash.

It allowed police to look into the drug supply chain that fuelled the restaurant’s special pizza order, with some 150 police officers cracking an entire drug ring in western Germany as a result.

