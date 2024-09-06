Boost your efficiency and look after reputation.

Some industry sectors have a high churn of information. Insurance and finance, for example, witness huge flows of data, including market updates, customer enquiries, status reports, company finance reviews, and so on. Education also sees an influx of information from applications, assessments, academic papers and, at schools, reports, artwork, and end-of-year clear outs.

Much of it is time sensitive, almost all of it is confidential. And confidential means that data must be protected from the moment your teams create a file or minute a point in a client meeting, through distribution to whomever needs the information, to storing it, to managing it through its end-of-life cycle.

Why shred in the first place?

Managing the full lifecycle of your virtual and physical data includes ensuring it is fully destroyed following an unbroken chain of custody, preventing unwanted eyes from seeing sensitive data, halting identity thieves in their tracks.

Throwing old or not-needed paperwork into the general waste stream is a risky behaviour, not to mention a waste of recyclable resource! Reducing your redundant papers to 2mm fragments in a matter of seconds, in a highly secure environment, is the best way to maintain your compliance with legal requirements around data protection, GDPR and specified retention periods.

Using a professional and secure document shredding business like Restore Datashred, backed as we are by hard-won accreditations and high-level security measures such as vetting, GPS tracking, CCTV and e-auditing, guarantees the safety of your data assets from the moment of collection to the moment they fall on to our shredding blades – and beyond.

Beyond?

This is another good reason to shred: reducing your environmental impact. We promise never to put what we shred into landfill. Instead, we send 100% of the paper records we destroy to trusted UK paper recyclers, so that those tiny shreds can enjoy a second life (and third, and fourth…) as new paper products. We guarantee it.

Why make it a regular thing?

Once your business produces a certain volume, regular shredding collections become essential to keep on top of your data protection responsibilities and, if you use a lot of paper, space. By getting into a regular collection routine, you are choosing ease and convenience, ensuring that shredding becomes part of your office landscape.

How to make regular shredding work

1. Restore Datashred provides the secure lockable bins, at a size to suit you.

2. You provide a little education to your colleagues about using them correctly, regularly.

3. We collect the bins to the schedule you require.

Week in, week out, maintaining your security and, thus, your reputation, with minimum stress, maximum efficiency.

As you can see, it’s quite simple really

With systematic secure document shredding, using Restore Datashred’s countrywide secure high-capacity services, you can boost your organisational efficiency and safeguard your, and your customers’, reputations AND go some way towards meeting your environmental goals. Find out more: https://www.restore.co.uk/datashred/