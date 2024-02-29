You might have heard the term “reactive marketing”, especially in the last few years. It’s got a lot of attention, and many experts insist that you should have a reactive marketing strategy for your brand. But what exactly is it, and why does it matter? Do you really need it?

What Is Reactive Marketing?

So, what exactly is reactive marketing? It’s a term used to describe any marketing form involving reacting to recent events or news. It’s often humorous and lighthearted, although it isn’t always. It’s a way for brands to express themselves by reacting to things currently relevant to their audience or getting attention because they’re in the news. Reactive marketing can involve posts, ads, or campaigns that engage an audience and get people talking.

Examples of Reactive Marketing

Many big and small brands have had success with reactive marketing. One of the events where there was a lot of engagement with reactive marketing was the COVID-19 pandemic. As it started, many brands began engaging with the current events, recognising that it was a significant issue in everyone’s lives. Although the period was difficult for many businesses, others were able to capitalise on the ways things were changing, advertising products and services that people were more likely to need while their lives were restricted.

Some brands may use reactive marketing to respond to current events in politics or other significant issues in the news. Sometimes, this can be humorous, while other brands take a more serious approach. For example, Ben & Jerry’s is a brand that often takes the chance to discuss political issues in their marketing. Reactive marketing can often be seen on social media, but it’s not the only place you can find it. It might be found in outdoor marketing, for example. However, social media can often be the best place for it because things move quickly.

Benefits of Reactive Marketing

Reactive marketing could benefit your brand in a number of ways. Firstly, it can be a good way to express your brand and show your audience who you are. Maybe you want your customers to think of your brand as funny or a bit cheeky. Maybe you want to show that your brand has strong principles. Perhaps you want to give the message of “we love what you love” or “we have our finger on the pulse”. With reactive marketing, whether you’re reacting to a piece of news or the finale of a TV series, you can do this.

Using reactive marketing, you can make your brand appear more relevant, relatable, and human. Humorous marketing can be particularly effective, with more than half of US consumers saying they remember and enjoy an advert more if it’s funny.

How Can Your Brand Use Reactive Marketing?

Reactive marketing could be a smart strategy for your business to use, but it’s important to get it right. There are also risks associated with this style of marketing, especially if a brand reads the public sentiment incorrectly or gets the tone wrong.

Working with a London ecommerce agency can help ensure you get reactive marketing right. Expert marketers will help you understand how to use reactive marketing effectively and when not to use it too. They can ensure reactive marketing will work for your brand and create effective campaigns that reach your audience.

But even if you’re not working with marketing professionals, you can still take steps to apply reactive marketing to your brand. Start by ensuring you’re following current events. Keep an eye on what’s happening in sports, media, politics, and more to identify important events that might be worth reacting to.

Knowing what to react to is only part of what you need to do. You also need to know what you want to say when you react to something. It’s about the words you choose and the message you want to give about your brand. You need your marketing to fit with your brand image and speak to your audience. Try to react quickly, but not so quickly, that you haven’t thought through what you want to say.

Reactive marketing can be very effective, but it takes skill. If you’re unsure how to approach it, getting professional help from an experienced agency is the smart thing to do.