The event took place in London on the 31st of January 2023 and was devoted to the topic of Inclusive, Sustainable Futures.

The theme couldn’t be more relevant as global markets face “permacrisis” on so many fronts – a real period of societal and economic instability. There is a growing need for governments, private companies and local communities to truly collaborate and work together on solutions. As the world continues to go even more digital, the web needs to change to reflect such trends. Moreover, developing a trusted source of information becomes crucial in order to implement people-centric strategies effectively.

Research has shown that a shortage of valuable and effective domain names is holding development of the Internet back, and this problem has only been getting worse. Many globally renowned web experts note the vast potential of new global domain zones in this context, as they bring both real choice in being able to choose the right website name and increasing effectiveness of a global domain registry with them.

Choosing the right domain name for a company is crucial. Currently over 50% percent of global websites use a .com top-level domain. The right domain name can help a website stand out from the crowd and perhaps even boost Search Engine Optimization, SEO. Experts agree that the global domain zones like .com are better in terms of global discoverability. And with more than 350 million domain names registered already, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a unique one.

By having an effective web presence, companies can positively impact their marketing efforts without spending a fortune. Businesses can effectively grow and expand while controlling their costs by having the right web presence where customers can interact, transact and connect with the business from virtually anywhere.

In order to stay relevant and afloat in times of economic uncertainty, a company has to stand out from the crowd. A unique, new and fresh web presence strategy is key – and securing the right website name is central to this and can prove to be a real positive turning point for any business. This all leads to one simple conclusion – in order to succeed online, companies need an effective domain name!

Intis Telecom made history in 2021 when it purchased the domain zone it.com. Now the company is on a mission to democratize the digital community and create the future of the domain industry, where innovation and inclusivity thrive, tackling the current challenges.

By providing wide access to domains within the *.it.com registry, an intelligent alternative to .com, Intis Telecom is supporting UK businesses to go global and increase their presence online. Doing so will have a positive effect on economic sustainability and make the Web a place where any individual or organization has equal opportunity to stand out.