Office Partitions

Open-plan offices have become very popular over recent years, but they don’t work for everybody. To get the most out of your open-plan space, you can use office partitions to create pleasing aesthetics and break up the space you have available. Partitions also help enhance productivity by adding privacy to employees’ workspaces and limiting distractions.

Office partitions are cost-effective, durable and flexible as you can rearrange them when needed. The many styles mean you can choose the partition that works best for your office culture and décor.

Multipurpose Spaces

You can maximise office workspaces by making them multifunctional. People naturally react differently to different types of furniture, lighting, and décor, so providing various types of furnishings in workspaces provides alternative workspaces that can maximise productivity.

Open meeting rooms, shared workspaces and chill areas are all great ways you can optimise the office space and create a more motivating environment.

Avoid Heavy Furniture

Heavy furniture has the tendency to look bulky and darken the space. Heavy furniture is now dated and not as flexible as other modern pieces which are designed with space optimisation in mind. Although large mahogany desks may look unique and trendy in certain office environments, lighter and more compact desks are the best ways to optimise the space.

Lighting

Utilise natural light in your office to boost moods in the office. The most influential element of your works space is proper lighting. Lighting is directly related to productivity and mood, so creating a lighter workspace is important. Natural light creates an airy, well-lit environment that encourages employees to work better. Removing items from windowsills and other light-blocking furniture to give the illusion of extra space.

If your office only has a limited amount of natural light, maximise this by positioning desks that are positioned close to windows and investing in good quality lighting for when it gets darker.

Create Collaborative Spaces

Encourage your employees to experience different parts of the office by dedicating space to collaboration. Collaborative spaces can be a few computers set up on tables that anyone can use or could even be comfy chairs placed around a fireplace. You could even create a few dotted around the office.

These spaces make modern alternatives to meeting in someone’s office and can be the break you need from your everyday space!

Utilise Open Space

Just because a space is open, doesn’t mean you have to fill it. Sometimes, the best way to optimise space is by leaving it alone! Jam-packed offices full of furniture can be visually overwhelming which makes it difficult to work in or find your way around. Instead, leave open space to allow for walking or standing space around the office.