Today, modern travellers want more, and by failing to meet the expectations set by an evolving market, hosts could underperform. Fortunately, a few of the big common desires of users are simple to meet, it’s just a matter of putting in the work.

Not All Internet is Created Equal

One of the most common complaints we see on Airbnb is that the internet doesn’t live up to user expectations. The cause of this issue is usually a failure on the part of the hosts to update their systems, where they instead rely on older connections that used to operate without issue.

What hosts need to understand is that as time goes on, websites and online services grow more demanding, requiring more bandwidth and putting more strain on a network. This isn’t just the case of an older connection failing to keep up either, as older routers can also be held back by an inability to operate over the increasing number of connected devices people use.

Fortunately, upgrading a router is a one-off cost, and internet plans are usually cheap to change too. ISPs will tend to offer faster speeds at lower prices over the years while not informing their users, so if hosts check, you might be able to claim much higher speeds than you employ today at less of a cost.

Prepare for the ‘Professionals’

Just as restaurants have had to manage, there are more people today than ever who consider themselves professional travellers. These are those who catalogue all of their journeys, and while they can be useful for boosting visibility, they can also hurt a business through unrealistic demands.

For a start, you’ll always want to keep hard copies of conversations ahead of time, and you’ll always want to employ professional-level standards of cleaning and maintenance. A big part of this process Is investing in the right disinfectant cleaner for the job, to ensure safety and the best possible results. This can mean wipes, foam, and concentrate depending on the job and the scale, the right application of which can make or break an experience. Basically, if the cleaner is used in medical environments, it’s enough to guarantee a job well done.

No matter how experienced a traveller, when you’re tired or lost, you’ll be stressed. When a host is uncommunicative, this stress is only magnified. To mitigate this issue, hosts need to maximise their availability time, or at least plan ahead for any common issues and complaints. The use of the Airbnb app can allow notifications for quick responses, for example, and hosts can go a step further by automating arrival systems if possible. Codes for doors can be a great way to help late arrivals in this regard, so they can let themselves in after a delayed flight without having to spend the night in the cold.

No matter how long you’ve been in the Airbnb game, there are always going to be new challenges waiting around the corner. Being the best host means accepting these challenges, facing them, and adapting to them before they start to become issues. Get ahead of the curve, and be responsive, and your long-term reputation and success will be all the better for it.