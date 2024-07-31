Sustainability is a goal any business can achieve, regardless of its size or industry. It involves adopting practices that do not harm the environment and ensure the well-being of future generations.

Understanding Sustainability in Business

Before diving into Lottoland’s case, it’s essential to understand what sustainability means for a business. It’s about more than just going green; it encompasses social responsibility, economic viability, and environmental protection. Companies must balance these three pillars to achieve sustainability.

Lottoland won the Green Ambassador Award in 2022

The Green Ambassador program certifies businesses that work towards environmental sustainability. The Malta Business Bureau runs this program. It checks how well businesses save energy and manage their overall effect on the environment. Companies that pass these checks get the two-year Green Ambassador Business certificate. This certificate makes companies more noticeable because it shows they care about the environment. It can also save them money and open up new business opportunities. Other countries might have similar programs.

Lottoland, an online company where you can bet on Mega Millions in Malta, won big at a recent event. They got three awards: first place for Exceptional Wellbeing from GCS, another first for the Carbon Neutral Commitment from Malta International Airport, and second place for Best CSR initiative from the Ministry for Social Policy. Lottoland was the first iGaming company to become carbon-neutral last year. They have planted over 2 million trees worldwide, including a thousand in Malta, with the help of Saggar, a local NGO.

Lottoland and its customers in Malta are taking strong steps to better the environment for people, animals, and nature. The company has a foundation that helps communities where it works. Soon, Lottoland will continue working with Nature Trust Malta’s Wildlife Rescue Team.

Lottoland reports a 25-tonne drop in carbon emissions

The Lottoland lottery company has reduced carbon emissions by 25 tonnes this year. This is part of their goal to have no net carbon emissions by 2040. In March 2024, Tunley Engineering did a Carbon Assessment for Lottoland. It showed them how much carbon they emit each year. When they first reported their carbon emissions in 2019, they were 140.19 tonnes CO2e yearly. However, Lottoland has been working to use less carbon over the last four years. They have brought it down to 108.5 tCO2e in 2023. This is a big drop from 133.12 tCO2e in 2022. Lottoland has been following a plan to reduce carbon emissions. They believe this will help them reach zero carbon emissions by 2040. They are traveling less for business and having more online meetings. They also put in water-saving devices like toilets with two flush options, which cut water use by 20%. Plus, they added energy-saving tech in their offices, such as LED lights and smart electricity meters.

5 Ways Any Business Can Become Sustainable

Sustainability has become an expectation of today’s business world, and businesses must adopt sustainable practices as awareness of environmental concerns increases. Here are five ways any business can become more eco-friendly.

1. Reduce Waste

One of the simplest ways to become more sustainable is to reduce waste. This can be achieved by:

Implementing recycling programs for paper, plastic, and metal.

Going digital to minimize paper use.

Composting organic waste if applicable.

Donating unused materials to organizations that can repurpose them.

2. Use Sustainable Materials

Switching to sustainable materials can significantly impact the environment. Consider:

Using recycled or biodegradable packaging for products.

Choosing suppliers who prioritize sustainability in their production processes.

Investing in renewable materials for product manufacturing.

3. Conserve Energy

Energy conservation not only helps the planet but also reduces costs. To conserve energy:

Upgrade to energy-efficient appliances and machinery.

Install smart thermostats to better control heating and cooling.

Encourage employees to turn off equipment when not in use.

Consider renewable energy sources like solar or wind power.

4. Embrace Sustainable Practices

Incorporating sustainable practices into your business operations is key. This includes:

Establishing a telecommuting policy to reduce commuting emissions.

Implementing a carpooling or bike-to-work program for employees.

Using eco-friendly cleaning products in the workplace.

Promoting a culture of sustainability among staff and stakeholders.

5. Educate and Engage

Finally, education and engagement are crucial for sustainability. Make sure to:

Train employees on sustainable practices and the importance of sustainability.

Engage with customers about your sustainability efforts and encourage feedback.

Participate in community events focused on environmental stewardship.

Report on your sustainability progress to maintain transparency and accountability.

By using these strategies, any business can make sustainable strides, benefiting the environment while often leading to financial savings and strengthening brand recognition. Begin small, think big, and incorporate sustainability into your company ethos.

Lottoland’s case study illustrates how any business, regardless of industry, can become sustainable with dedication, strategic planning, and investment in future growth. Consumers increasingly prefer sustainable brands like Lottoland, which is leading the charge and showing how economic success and environmental stewardship coexist simultaneously.