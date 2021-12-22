Not all reward cards work the same way, and that is important. Companies need to find that edge that makes their reward card better than their competitors. Here are 7 of the best reward cards in the UK now.

1. Tesco Clubcard

This reward card has been running for many years and is one of the best grocery loyalty programs. Every time you shop, either online or in-store, you get one point for every £1 spent.

You can redeem the points at one penny per point. If you regularly shop at Tesco, it can quickly add up to something worth buying.

They also have deals with other stores such as Prezzo and Zizzi so you can spend your points there.

2. Nectar Card

Most people use the Nectar Card at Sainsbury’s stores, but they can collect points at other stores as well such as Argos and eBay. Some of these stores only allow you to earn points when you shop online.

You can get one point for every £1 you spend. Redeeming value varies according to the store you use. Sainsbury’s redeems them at 0.5p per point.

3. Boots Advantage Card

Boots has one of the most generous reward cards around. You get four points for every £1 you spend in-store or online.

Every point is worth 1p to redeem, so you can quickly build up a substantial sum over time. Boots also have mega points weekends where you can earn extra points on your purchase.

4. Starbucks Reward Card

Many coffee shops have the ‘buy 4 drinks, get your 5th free’ type of reward. Starbucks does things a little differently.

With this card, you can load it with money that you can spend in-store. It used to give you one star per hot drink you bought, but it has now changed to giving you three stars per £1 you spend.

5. IKEA Family Card

Unlike the previous entries, the IKEA Family Card doesn’t earn you points when you shop there. This card gives you access to discounts and other incentives to shop there.

During the week, you can get a free cup of tea or coffee while you shop. You can also get discounts on selected products and free insurance that covers any problems during delivery and assembly.

6. Costa Club

Another coffee reward card, this one earns you one bean for every drink you purchase. This also includes the Costa Coffee machines you find in petrol stations.

Eight beans earn you one free drink, but you cannot redeem them at the Costa Coffee Machines.

7. Co-Op Membership

The Co-Op owns many small stores around the UK, they have a reward card that earns you 2p for every £1 you spend.

You can then redeem this on any product in-store. The card also offers rewards and special discounts on Co-Op insurance and legal services.

There are many reward cards out there, and many try to make themselves different from the rest. The best ones are for stores you use anyway, so you get an added bonus.