More than two-thirds of Brits say they would support a tax on second homes to help pay for more social housing.

A new poll conducted by not-for-profit organisation Common Wealth has found that 68% of the public support higher capital gains tax on second homes and on buy-to-let properties.

Of the 2,157 participants, 62% also said taxes should go up on buy to let properties.

Furthermore, analysis of the results revealed that those who knew more people who rented their homes were more likely to support progressive housing policies.

Among Labour supporters, almost eight in ten (79%) favour higher capital gains tax on second homes and 73% favour higher capital gains tax on buy to lets.

Among Tory voters,⁠⁠ 64% favoured higher capital gains tax on second homes, with 53% backing higher capital gains tax on buy to lets.

Based on the findings, Common Wealth say building more social housing and raising capital gains tax for second homes and buy-to-lets would enjoy broad public support.

Mathew Lawrence, Common Wealth’s director, said: “Our new analysis shows there is broad support for ambitious reform of the housing system across different social groups.

“We found widespread support for raising capital gains tax on additional properties, across voting preferences and including among groups with more housing wealth, like outright owners.”

Mr Lawrence continued: “From building more social housing to taxing those with surplus housing wealth, it is clear the public want change. With the government focussing on delivery this year – to address Britain’s overlapping crises – a bold agenda on housing is critical.”

Another key finding of the poll was the revelation that 44 per cent of landlords expressed support for a cap on rents, compared to 47 per cent who were opposed.

The new government has set out to tackle the housing crisis predominantly through deregulation and planning reform, despite mounting evidence that such interventions on their own would do little to curb sky-rocketing housing costs.

It is likely, however, that the government will resist calls for progressive housing policies such as rent controls until such a time when these are vocally backed by a broad coalition spanning renters and owners.